Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

