Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.