Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.64 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $11.99 million and $2.64 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00521775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.