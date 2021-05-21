Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.96. 373,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $176.54 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

