Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.96. 373,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $176.54 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.24.
In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
