Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $361.96 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.54 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

