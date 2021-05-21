Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 71.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,852 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

MRTN opened at $16.84 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

