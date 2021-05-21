Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Up 5.3%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 2,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 327,588 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

