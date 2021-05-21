Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,393,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 424,805.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 594,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 594,727 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,181,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

