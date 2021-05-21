Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.06 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.32 and its 200 day moving average is $214.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

