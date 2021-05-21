Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.