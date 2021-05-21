Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $191.13 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.95 and a 200 day moving average of $262.05. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

