Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

MU opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

