Marco Investment Management LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 646.2% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 9.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Total by 0.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 302,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $47.14 on Friday. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

