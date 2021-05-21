Marco Investment Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

