Marco Investment Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Omnicell by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Omnicell by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Omnicell stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average is $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.