Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441,523 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.27% of Marathon Petroleum worth $92,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

MPC stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

