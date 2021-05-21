Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 147,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,401,479 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $20.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.