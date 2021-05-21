Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $10.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 101,110 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

