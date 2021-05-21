MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$26.25 at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$26.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.74.

TSE:MAG opened at C$24.12 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a current ratio of 105.90.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

