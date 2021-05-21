MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to $22.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

