Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.57 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 169,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.