MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $128,618.88 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

