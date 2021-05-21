LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $117.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $119.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.10.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $109.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $59.12 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.