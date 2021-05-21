LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $533.68

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €533.68 ($627.86) and traded as high as €621.50 ($731.18). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €619.10 ($728.35), with a volume of 381,205 shares traded.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €629.00 ($740.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €612.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €533.68.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

