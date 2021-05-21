Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.74.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

