Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

LITE opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $84,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

