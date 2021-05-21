Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) is North Growth Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up approximately 3.4% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Lumentum worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,848. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

