Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $195.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average is $225.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

