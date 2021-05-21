Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,073 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPG stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

