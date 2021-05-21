Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,532 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST opened at $52.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.