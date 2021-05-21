L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.35

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 83517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRLCY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $245.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

