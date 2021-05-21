Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Trading Down 5%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 51,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 598,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

