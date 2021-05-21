Lobstex Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $577,283.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000758 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,995,775 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

