LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $55.11. 266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

LIXIL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

