Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,786. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.