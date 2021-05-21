Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,613 shares of company stock worth $26,072,626 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $121.93.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.