Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $19.15 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 325,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

