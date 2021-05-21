Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 27,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of KR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 71,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,367,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

