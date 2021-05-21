Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 83,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

