Livent Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after buying an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.