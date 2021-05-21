Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $18.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Livent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

