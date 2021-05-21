Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $259.13 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.48 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total value of $674,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,099,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

