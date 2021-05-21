Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,403 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $265,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $338.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.73. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.