Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $84,656.35 and $46.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.45 or 0.99955102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00103620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000133 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004523 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

