Liquity USD Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Billion (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $3.54 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.01096577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00057901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.85 or 0.09393364 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

