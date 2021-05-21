Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.55. 1,064,853 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGF/B shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

