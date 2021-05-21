Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 9,150 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 175,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,828,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

