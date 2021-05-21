Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 11,608 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.21. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

