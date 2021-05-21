Lincluden Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,453,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,000. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Suncor Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 89,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,198. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

