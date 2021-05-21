Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $96.91 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,972 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 9.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $96,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. 21,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

