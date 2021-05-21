Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 464,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 46,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,055. The company has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

